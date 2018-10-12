Defence dispels fake report on bursary offer

Onesmus Embula

WINDHOEK - The Ministry of Defence (MoD) has distanced itself from allegations being circulated through social media platforms that it is offering a study opportunity at the School of Military Science within the University of Namibia (UNAM)’s main campus to young Namibians and that it is on a recruitment drive.

In an official media statement issued and signed by Acting Head of Public Relations Division Lieutenant Colonel Petrus Shilumbu, MoD said the social media report claiming it is offering a study sponsorship and recruiting is a fabrication.

“The information currently circulating in the public domain especially through social media is not true nor did it originate from the ministry of defence,” he said.

The alleged circulating message reads “if you know of anybody that is in Grade 12 or completed Grade 12, doing or did Science field, with 25 points in 5 subjects with a C in English or 27 points in 5 subjects with a D in English, the Ministry of Defence needs such students to go study Aeronautical (Aviation) Science, Nautical (Ships) Science or Army (Military Geography, Military Law and Military History) at UNAM, fully funded. Possible employment upon course completion. Visit School of Military Science at Unam main campus.”

Following the allegations, the ministry’s spokesperson said the designer and distributor of such information has caused confusion in the public, hence the MoD condemns such act in the strongest terms possible.

“The MoD is disassociating itself from false information circulating in the public through an unauthorised source,” said lieutenant colonel Shilumbu. However, MoD ensured that if it intends to recruit, the public will be informed accordingly.

Meanwhile, Chief Administrator Amelia Anderson from School of Military Science affirmed that the UNAM undergraduate application period has already closed. Adding that “normal applications closed on 7 September 2018 (and late applications were due by 5 October)”. In view of that, the Defence Ministry reminded the public that all official public announcement from the MoD are only distributed through the Public Relations Division of the Ministry to the public and strongly stated this not be done by any unauthorised persons(s).

