Delta celebrates a semicentennial

Delta School Windhoek, previously known as Deutsche Oberschule Windhoek, turned 50 years on Friday. Being the first German government school, it was officially inaugurated in 1970. It housed 366 students and 13 teachers, a number that grew steadily over the years to 742 learners and 42 staff members in 2020.

The school is currently one of the best-performing state-owned schools in Windhoek.

The 50-years anniversary was celebrated at the school and the event was also a chance of a reunion for former learners and teachers. Delta celebrates anniversaries after every decade.

In an interview with Youth Corner, former principal Hans Diehl said the school has been progressing and improving throughout the years, and one of the major improvement is the enrolment of black children in the school.

“When I was a principal here, the school was for whites and I am glad there is now equality in the school,” Diehl said. The pensioner encouraged learners and teachers to work hard and maintain the academic standards of the school.

The current school principal, Angelika Jacobie, stated that after 50 years of the existence of the school, they have every reason to celebrate, irrespective of an ever-decreasing German society.

“The Delta School Windhoek exists as the last German government primary school, an advantage and basic right for every Namibian child, no matter what ethnic group; they have the opportunity to learn German as a mother tongue or as a foreign language,” she said.

