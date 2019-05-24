Deputy PM calls for drought solidarity

Hilmah Hashange

MARIENTAL - The Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah has called on Namibian citizens to show solidarity with one another during the current crippling drought that the country is facing.

Speaking during a recent courtesy visit to Hardap Governor Esme Isaack as well as local and regional councillors in Mariental, she emphasized the importance of sharing with one another.

“Fellow Namibians, this is the time we really require solidarity amongst ourselves. Solidarity is something that can make you go a long way, solidarity is something that can make you achieve your main objective. We are a country faced with drought and therefore this is the time we have to express solidarity amongst ourselves. Those who have do not try to hide what you have, give to another person. Even if you have extra, try to share with your neighbour who does not have anything,” Nandi-Ndaitwah said. According her, the same solidarity can be practiced amongst farmers who can share water with one another. She said these efforts will supplement what the government can offer to the farmers in order to mitigate the impact of drought.

The sentiments were made by the Deputy Prime Minister following the declaration of drought as state of emergency by the President.

Nandi-Ndaitwah said the whole country has been put on alert and all machinery has been activated for government to respond effectively towards the drought.

“We have not received the necessary rain and therefore in all parts of the country both human beings and livestock as well as wildlife will feel the impact of the drought this year. It is against this background that our government has decided to set up the response for the drought,” said Nandi-Ndaitwah.

The mechanisms put in place include providing those affected by severe drought with food, water and also providing the livestock with the necessary feed.

She however, cautioned that human life is to be prioritized above all and therefore urged people to share the little food they have with those who do not have anything to feed on.

“No Namibian should die from hunger, that is why when you are going to share this cake on the response of drought, make sure that a big amount must go to the human being so that no lives are lost because of the shortage of food,” she said. She said the Office of the Department of Disaster and Risk management in the Office of the Prime Minister is tasked with the distribution of drought relief and the Ministry of Agriculture, Water and Forestry is responsible for overseeing the governments’ response in relation to livestock. She emphasized that people on the ground should provide these offices with correct information which will be analysed in order to enable the government to act accordingly. Hardap Governor Esme Isaack handed over a drought assessment report to the Office of the Prime Minister in which she identified affected areas in the region.

These include communal areas and resettlement farms in the Daweb and Gibeon Constituency as well as the areas surrounding Hoachanas village in the Mariental Rural Constituency.

*Hilmah Hashange is an Information Officer in the Ministry of Information and Communication Technology (MICT) based in the Hardap Region, Mariental.

2019-05-24 08:57:47 12 hours ago