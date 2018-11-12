Desert Jewels seek to conquer Diamond Challenge netball tourney

WINDHOEK – Netball Namibia has selected a strong 12-member squad to represent the country at the prestigious Spar Proteas Diamond Challenge netball tournament at the Ngaoko Ramatlhodi Indoor Sport Complex in Seshego, in the vastly populated Limpopo Province, South Africa, later this month.

The Desert Jewels open their assault in the tourney with a date against old foes hosts South Africa on Tuesday, 27th of this month.

Namibia confront South Africa’s second strings before coming going toe to toe with the fast-improved Zimbabwean side in their 3rd round robin match in the competition two days later before completing their assignment with two more matches – against Botswana and Zambia, respectively.

Hosts South Africa and Namibia, Zambia, Zimbabwe complete the mouthwatering line-up in the 5-day netball spectacle.

The Namibian touring entourage reads as follows:

Anna Kasper, Anna Shipanga, Viva Kamberipa, Chaa Kavari, Louise Kaesehua, Uahengisa Tjozongoro, Selma Bittler, Uzuvira Uatjiua, Imbileni Frans, Diana Tjejamba, Tjimba Tjipetekera, Himee Kutako.

Non-travelling squad members: Juanita Kahuure, Pupe Kandovazu, Evariza Haufiku, Jessica Kuzatjike.

