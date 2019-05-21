Development Budget: Make do with what we have, Mbambo says about N$226m development budget for Kavango East

WINDHOEK – The Kavango East Region has been allocated N$226 774 000 for its development budget for the 2019/20 financial year. For the remainder of the Medium-Term Expenditure Framework the development budget for the region reduces to N$216 687 000 in 2020/21 and then reduces further to N$190 702 000 for the 2021/22 financial year.

According to the governor of Kavango East, Dr Samuel Mbambo, the development budget should be looked at in the context of the prevailing economic conditions. “Everyone wishes that their region could have received better allocations. However, the government has given us what is on the table and it is up to us to make do with what we have. Let us act with one unified voice and know that we are all in the same boat. Better times will come but until then let us all talk with one voice,” Mbambo told New Era.

At the top of the development priorities for Kavango East is N$20 million allocated for green schemes. These funds are allocated through the Ministry of Agriculture, Water and Forestry for implementation. The same ministry was allocated N$12.693 million to renovate and upgrade the aquaculture development project in the region.

The Ministry of Health and Social Services received quite a sizeable allocation for Kavango East as N$13 833 000 was allocated for the construction and upgrading of primary healthcare clinics, while N$10 million is set aside for the upgrading and renovation of Rundu hospital. Andara hospital will also undergo upgrading and renovation for which N$9 million is set aside. In addition, another N$11.6 million was allocated for the construction and upgrading of primary healthcare centres.

Old military bases in the region have received N$10 million for rehabilitation, through the Ministry of Safety and Security. This ministry has been allocated an additional N$4.5 million for the Elizabeth Nepemba Correctional Facility extension construction and security lights upgrade.

Meanwhile another N$10 million will go towards the construction of a primary school in Rundu Rural West, to be implemented through the Ministry of Education, Arts and Culture.

In addition, during this financial year N$15 million is intended to be used by the Ministry of Sport, Youth and National Service for the construction of an integrated rural youth development centre.

In terms of the construction of services infrastructure in the region, the Ministry of Urban and Rural Development will implement projects worth N$16 million. These will go towards the construction of services infrastructure in Rundu – Phase 3 (N$8 million), Divundu (N$4 million) and Ndiyona (N$4 million).

