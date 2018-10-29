Development of African Football makes huge strides

WINDHOEK - There will be no stones left unturned as General Secretaries of CAF Member Associations commit to improve football administration following their participation in the first-ever GS Academy Workshop, held in Windhoek, last week.

The General Secretaries from selected CAF member Associations met in Namibia’s commercial capital for the GS Academy Workshop, facilitated by UEFA experts for the 5-day session that started on Monday.

Mfolo Mfolo from the Botswana FA said leadership is key to give direction to stakeholders. “We should always follow the regulations and statutes of the Association to ensure that we take the game forward.”

Lamin Jassey from the Gambia stressed the importance of teamwork. “It should not be random and tasks should be divided going through the processes and then come together to find solutions.”

Barry Rukoro stated that delegation is another underlying key to the effectiveness of the Association. “Give people responsibilities thus allowing them to grow. The processes are very fundamental because the involvement of all members is key, especially your staff in the secretariat with their different skills.”

Eswetini FA Chief Frederick Mngomezulu added that the tools given during the workshop are practical and necessary for taking the game forward. “ We have to respond and react and the tool-kit we got has been helpful in dealing with a case-study we got which we can all relate to and we now go back to improve on our governance as well.”

Participants learned more on crisis management, prudent financial planning and management, teamwork as well as the division of short-term and long-term issues whilst concrete plans and proposals for sponsorships, marketing, communications, recruitment and overall association were also emphasized.



The UEFA facilitators at the just ended workshop called on the General Secretaries to priorities issues for better accountability, timelines and responsibilities.

CAF Executive Committee prescribed the CAF GS Academy initiative directed to the permanent staff of Zonal Unions and CAF member Associations, in order to equip them with tools to enable to improve their performances.

The next leg of the CAF GS Academy will be hosted in Ethiopia from 5-9 November 2018, to be tailed by seminars in January 14-19 in Djibouti and 25 February to 01 March, Morocco.

