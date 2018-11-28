DHPS school concert a resounding success 

WINDHOEK – Flute ensembles and wind classes, drummers, singers, orchestral musicians - the learners of Deutsche Höhere Privatschule Windhoek (DHPS) presented their great talent during their recent school concert.

The programme could not have been more varied: The flute ensemble with learners as from Grade 1 presented classical and light-hearted songs as well as Christmas carols – and the Grade 5s and 6’s of the brass class, which is unique in Africa, inspired by pop, blues and boogie and the drum group spoiled the listeners with Christmas rhythms.

Highlights of the evening were the performance of the DHPS orchestra and the final song, My Namibia, My Country, My Pride, composed by Klaus Rennack and DHPS teacher Helga Falk and jointly and enthusiastically sung by all learners, music groups and the audience. For some it was a bit sentimental, especially since it was also the final concert of Mr Gramann, the current head of the school’s music department, who unfortunately has to say farewell to Namibia and the DHPS at the end of the year.

The comments of the audience reflect the resounding success of the concert:

“It is fantastic to see what the learners and teachers achieve together”, “The musicians were very professional, even the little ones”, “It is great that the teachers are right in the in the middle of everything”, “What a huge effort and great success”.

2018-11-28 11:42:29 1 months ago