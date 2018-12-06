Digital rural communities essential for technological boom

WINDHOEK - Upgrading of rural communities as part of the MTC 081Every1 project remains a pivotal tool towards achieving technological driven economy and the opportunities abound with it.

Hence the recent commissioning of four new base-transmitting sites, equipped with 3G technology, in the settlements of Ondobe, Oshuulu, Eenhana rural and Oupile in the Ohangwena Region.

The 3G technology brings fast internet experience, and gives a tremendous opportunity to many rural small-scale and start-up businesses to understand the trends and market demands. Technology would help them explore growth opportunities and tap into what the broader market has to offer, according to Tim Ekandjo, Chief Human Capital and Corporate Affairs Officer at MTC.

Ekandjo affirmed that as the leading telecommunications solutions provider in Namibia, MTC would invariably contribute to the upgrade and socio-economic development of the people.

“We have a duty to the nation and will not cease effort until total integration where every citizen has access to information and database traffic through excellent connectivity solutions is fully achieved,” he said.

“We want to make Namibia a smart nation and this can only be achieved if we integrate everyone into the digital movement, and cease the existence of digital divide through sustainable innovations and technological development.”

These efforts by MTC, Ekandjo said, are in line with the resolutions taken during the 5th National ICT Summit of turning Namibia into a smart tech society and incorporate rural communities into the digital enterprise.

Ekandjo concluded by expressing satisfaction with the progress at which the 081Every1 is rolling out.

“We are making sound traction and as we have always indicated, our intent is to achieve 100 network coverage inclusivity by end of 2019,” said the youthful executive.

