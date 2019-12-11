Dinyando re-elected as Divundu council chair

RUNDU - Josef Dinyando was last week re-elected as chairperson of the Divundu Village Council for the fifth consefutive time.

Josofine Maghambayi also retained her position as vice chairperson, while Frans Mwamo and Fulgentia Mukendenge, Christopher Kupembona remain ordinary council members.

In his acceptance speech, Dinyando said he was honoured and privileged to be re-elected once again as chairperson.

“This is the last year of our five-year term and on this note, I would like to give my gratitude and thanks towards my fellow councillors for the trust bestowed upon me to lead our institution for the next 12 months,” he said.

Dinyando extended a word of gratitude to the residents of Divundu for the support they have given to council for the past four years since their election to council.

“The past four years has been very much challenging as it was mainly characterised by a transition from a rural set up to an urban set up. I am confident that we will be up to the task and that will not disappoint the trust placed in us by the people of Divundu,” he noted.

The council meeting where Dinyando was re-elected marks the beginning of their last term of office and the fifth since the inception of Divundu Village Council.

In terms of delivering the much-needed services to Divundu village, there has been some stride in delivering needed basic services for the past four years, like potable water, sewerage, waste management and land delivery.

The council has also created a conducive local economic development environment whereby for the first time they have a commercial bank operating in Divundu and this have enormous benefits to the residents of the village.

Dinyando said council is mindful of the slow pace at which services are delivered but reminded residents that Rome was not built in one day.

“Thus we request you to bear with us, as we will deliver when resources become available. And therefore as much as council wishes to expedite service delivery, the reality dictates differently as the resources to enable us to fulfil the mandates as expected are scarce,” he said.

Dinyando on behalf of council pledged that they will continuously improve on the gains that are already made in terms of service delivery. All they ask for is the support to enable them to deliver as according to him, the residents of Divundu deserve the best from the entire council.



