Dispatched thoghts - The beauty of life

One never knows where they will end up, they never know what the outcome will be. All we can do is hope that what we want is what we get and what we need we don’t lose. It’s the beauty of life.

In as hard and unpredictable as the year has been, there is always going to be a time when you catch a break. When you least expect it, the odds will swing in your favour and you will catch that break you were not even expecting. It’s the beauty of life.

There are things you will have no control over and people that are different from you, the odds will be stacked against you and no matter what you do or where you go, it will look and feel like a brick wall, that’s life. It’s the beauty of life.

We don’t look forward to those moments, we know they exist, but we don’t look forward to them. What we do live on and labour for is the opposite, the days when we get what we want and don’t lose what we need when we feel warm in our hearts. It’s the beauty of life.

We can go through so much and get knocked out countless times, but we never lose hope and we don’t stop trying, we live and sleep believing that when the sun rises, it will be better than right now. It’s the beauty of life.

No matter how bleak things look and seem, I know and you know that it’s only temporary and it won’t last and we will always look forward to tomorrow with a glimpse of hope and a reasonable sense that it will always be okay regardless. It’s the beauty of life.

For many, the year has so far been a particularly difficult one. As a country we are facing challenges that at times make it look like the end is arriving and there is little hope in tomorrow, it’s true that for most of the youth this has been a challenging year with an unfortunate turn of events almost happening monthly.

While it is obvious that things are looking bad at the moment, we also know that tough times don’t last forever and this too shall pass. As Namibians, we have always had a great spirit and have a strong history of overcoming challenges before us, there is not much we can’t overcome if we put our minds to it, it’s simply the beauty of life.

