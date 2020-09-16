Dispatched thoughts - Hard work never disappoints Staff Reporter Youth Khomas

Nothing beats hard work, we have heard it before and read about it countless times, that behind every success is pure unfiltered hard work, putting in the time and energy to do what needs to be done, no matter how minuscule or insignificant it seems to be, there is always work to be done.

I have come to realize that hard work also always pays off, it sounds obvious now and something everyone already knows, but I recently just realized that the work you put in will always come back to reward you, whether it’s in a positive or negative way, it always settles its debt.

The energy you put in is never wasted even when it seems like it, it will always come back to square up, whether its immediately, a week, a month, a year or even thirty years, once the hard work is put in it always pays back. I would like to think it’s a fact of life.

Just as important is the opposite of hard work, you would think that not doing anything will lead to nothing and keep the status quo, but that is rarely the case, inaction has a price too, maybe a higher one then subpar work. Just because nothing is being done or you are not working, doesn’t mean that nothing will come of it, something will always come of it, time and energy wasted will never come back.

There is a cost for inaction and laziness.

A missed opportunity is not the worst thing that can result from inaction, its bad in itself but there is just something about letting yourself down and wasting your God-given talents, something you were blessed with and because of laziness, fear and inaction or for whatever faux reason you simply refuse to use it.

It’s quite sad and selfish.

For the most part nowadays we have found ourselves in a world where we always look for the quickest and shortest route to anything, especially the youth, even when we know that it’s the least favourable and probably most unethically way to go about things. Hard work is seen as a great accomplishment and something to be rewarded when really it should be the norm and a part of everyday life.

There will always be more to gain from putting in the time and energy than not to, hard work will never disappoint you if anything it will always want more from you and will reward you handsomely.

•Olavi Popyeinawa

Twitter: @olavipopyeinawa

Email: olavi@euonymuspost.com

