Dispatched thoughts - Living on hope Staff Reporter Youth Khomas

×

Globally, the year 2020 has not been many people’s favourite year so far. It is doing more damage than people thought possible. Countries worldwide are all receiving the short end of the deal, and Namibia has not been exempted from this.

As things stand, the end of this pandemic seems to be a little too far out of sight, with no vaccine and cure found so far and global infections raising daily. Which makes this invincible enemy difficult to overcome, but that can never and will never deter the spirit and determination of the people. This too will soon become another footnote in history.

While people have done great to remain calm during this pandemic and mostly adhered to measures put in place to curb the spread of this virus, there has been little to celebrate so far. All we can do is hope for the situation not to get worse, but rather hope for it to get better.

From the outside, hope is all we have and it’s all we can do, we play our part by staying home and engaging in hygienic practices, we follow the regulations in place, but at the end of the day, all we are left with is hope. Hope the infections don’t increase, hope the infected recover, hope the economic fallout isn’t too severe, simply hope we make it out of this crisis intact.

Even though we live on hope, some great Samaritans take it a little further, they are those spreading hope to those that have lost it and doing everything in their powers to make sure that we all get through this together and safely. They too are at risk, but go out of their way to give a helping hand where it’s needed or where they can.

We could always use more of these people; in these dark times, they bring more than light to uncomfortable and unfortunate situations. We have already been through a lot, even before this pandemic rained upon us times were already gloomy, it’s just better to know there is always hope for the better.

On a lighter note, that hope has translated into tangible results on the ground, with no new infections and no deaths, but a good healthy recovery of patients. There is hope that just maybe we might make it out in the pristine condition.



Olavi Popyeinawa

Twitter: @olavipopyeinawa

Email: olavipopyeinawa@gmail.com

2020-05-13 09:51:12 | 16 hours ago