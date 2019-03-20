Dispatched Thoughts: The best relationship is the one you are in today

Some relationships are not meant to last, but momentary and that this isn’t necessarily a negative thing.



You already have enough problems and issues, as it is to deal with in life. As a matter of fact chances are you already have relationships that stretch you to your inner depths. Not just romantic relationships but also family, friends and professional relationships. The one thing that irks me is how some people can go from being in a mutually understanding and healthy relationship to becoming ‘frienemies’, sometimes of the worst kind.



At times it makes me question the character and substance of a person. I get it that feelings are futile susceptible to change but as a person how do you go from welcoming someone with open arms to becoming their worst nightmare straight on. Not only rejecting and cutting ties with them, but actively looking out for ways to make their existence a living hell, what kind of person are you?



Sometimes I don’t know whether it’s human nature or simply just individuals acting out of character in certain ways. The lines are becoming blurred as the world becomes more connected. Somewhere in the thick of the smoke, there are values and lessons that can be derived from it. The lessons you can learn from a relationship that is no more, are of equal importance in value to lessons derived from a continued healthy relationship.



There is something about learning from something that is no more there. You don’t have that relationship to fall back onto, whatever happened before, good or bad, you got to do self-reflection and pick out the lesson on your own. The other party is no more there to help you, it’s just you and the lessons from it. That is what experience is to me.



Sure the end is sometimes painful and confusing, but overall it’s not such a negative experience. It’s called life. So while in a relationship of any kind, make the best out of it. The best is not ‘yet to come’ the best is happening now, the best time is the time you have. And when it ends it doesn’t necessarily have to be a bad thing.



The Chinese were smart and observant when they said the best time to plant a tree was 30 years ago, the second best time is today. The best relationship is the one you are in today.

*Olavi Popyeinawa has a diploma in Alternative Dispute Resolution and is currently studying law, LLB at the University of Namibia (Unam). He will weekly contributing this column on youth mattersInstagram: niceguy_olavi Facebook: Olavi Longfellow Twitter: @OlaviPopyeinawa



2019-03-20 10:35:50 12 days ago