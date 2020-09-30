Dispatched Thoughts: We created a broken world Olavi Popyeinawa Youth Khomas

In the past month, there hasn’t been much to celebrate or even smile about in our national news, ever since the state of emergency lapsed, there have been some really cruel and frankly unbelievable things that have happened, especially to our vulnerable children, we already know the world can be cold and unforgiving, but for the past few weeks, we have created and found ourselves living in a broken world.

We now live in a world where material wealth is celebrated as top tier success, in a world where if what you have is not as shinny or big as the next person’s then it’s considered as worse.

We live in a world where you will be judged for what you show, rather than what you say or do. We live in a world where your people will only pay their respects to you when you are no longer alive. We live in a world we created that we always find fault in.

We live in a world where negativity will get you more attention. We live in a world where your closest relations will celebrate your downfall openly and your success silently, if ever.

We live in a world where patience is a rare commodity, a world where if it can’t happen in a blink of an eye, it’s useless.

We live in a world where we go out of our ways to try and best nature, a world where we more than to willing destroy today to pray for a better tomorrow.

We live in a world more connected than ever, a world where we are more interdependent than ever.We live in a world where we cry for companionship but refuse to physically mingle, a world where we have more friends on a screen than in real life. We live in a world where there is great inequality, where because of status, skin colour and gender, we treat each other differently. It is unfortunate that in such a young and small country as Namibia and generally globally, we have to hear and deal with some of the vile crimes we have heard about in recent times, it really shows the kind of world we have made our home.

We live in a world where human life is being commoditized and being taken as easily as it is made, in our dark times we let the world we live in down because we live in a broken world.

