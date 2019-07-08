Divundu to service 82 residential erven

DIVUNDU – The Divundu Village Council in Mukwe Constituency of Kavango East Region is in the process to service some 82 residential erven, CEO Athanasius Maghumbo said.

This project which could have kicked off over a year ago but was delayed due to insufficient funds in the last financial year, he said.

Initially, the plan was to service 242 erven but available funds only allow for 82 erven to be serviced.

In the current financial year, Divundu has been allocated N$4 million for their development projects.

“We are currently working on on our new extension, Divundu West Extension 3, and we are going to provide water and sewer services to the 82 erven once completed as we have installed a water borehole on site a borehole as well as an eco-smart Sewer plant ready to be used,” said Maghumbo in an interview with New Era.

“The layout has been approved and we are now just waiting for the approval from the township board and once that is done then we will have a surveyor on site to survey the whole area,” he added.

According to Maghumbo the remaining 160 erven will follow suit once money is available to complete the whole Divundu West Extension 3 and they will not only consist of business and institutional plots, but residential erven as well.

The council through a contractor have started to construct public toilets and according the CEO the contractor assured the council that the toilets will be ready by end of July so that they can also test the installed eco-smart sewer system.

“We just want to provide ablution facilities to cater to people who might not get their own toilets in the beginning but those who are able to build their own can connect to the sewer system,” he said.







2019-07-08 09:12:27 1 days ago