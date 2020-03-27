Dj Kboz to drop Amapiano vibes Aletta Shikololo Entertainment Khomas

Award-winning producer and one of the most respected DJs in the country announced that he will be releasing his first Amapiano Extended Play (EP), titled ‘Gin, hookah & cheries’.

Amapiano is a genre of electronic dance music, distinguished by its elements of jazz and high-pitched piano melodies, Kwaito basslines and low tempos.

The producer will be diversifying his sound by diving into Amapiano and giving his fans a different taste of his music, as he is looking forward to the end of his music career.

“There is nothing much that will change about my sound – just that in this EP, I am quite versatile and have combined the house and kwaito genres to bring out amapiano,” said Kboz, real name Bosley Keya.

The EP is said to drop on the 10th of April and fans are waiting in anticipation.

He assured his fans that ‘Gin, hookah & cheries’ will be the one for the books.

Talking about his retirement from the music industry, the DJ said the EP will be his second last project before he releases his last album, titled ‘A place called Namibia’.

The 40-year-old Dj will be leaving the country, back to his place of origin, Kenya, at the end of the year.

“I will always be grateful for the support the Namibian people have given me since the beginning of my career but now it’s time I spread my wings and look for greener pastures elsewhere,” he said to Entertainment Now!

DJ Kboz, who has also been his wife’s producer, said, they have worked hard on finding the best team to work with Sally in his absence, adding that everything is now under control and she will be working with some of the best producers in the country.

Even though the couple will be in separate countries, he promised to keep pushing his wife’s career in Kenya, saying there is a high fan base that side, compared to Namibia.

“The Namibian music industry has been growing constantly and I see so much potential in it but unfortunately, there is lack of financial support, which can enhance most artists to reach their full potential,” said Dj Kboz, who has been in the music industry for two decades.

