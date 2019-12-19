  • December 20th, 2019



DNA evidence delays NIMT double murder case

Eveline de Klerk   Front Page News   Erongo
SWAKOPMUND - A request by the state to postpone the NIMT double murder case was granted by magistrate Nelao Brown on Tuesday in the Swakopmund Magistrate’s Court. Brown granted the postponement to 18 February 2020 during a scheduled court appearance of the double murder suspect Ernst Lichtenstrasser. He is accused of killing NIMT executives Eckhart Mueller and Heimo Hellwig at the Arandis campus in April this year. Lichtenstrasser faces at least seven charges, including two counts of murder, defeating the course of justice and illegal possession of a firearm and live ammunition. Police, during their investigation earlier this year, told the court they found tyre tracks, footprints and a murder weapon in the desert. They also collected cartridges from the murder scene that was tested and matched those collected from a shooting range and Lichtenstrasser’s house. Police investigator constable John Geiseb during the court appearance gave a brief testimony in terms of the progress of the case. According to him, they are still waiting for DNA results and a gun bolster that is still being examined.  He added they are hoping it will be done in time. As a result, Brown granted the state three months due to the complexity of the matter. She then postponed the case to 18 February 2020 for the state to obtain the outstanding results.


Eveline de Klerk
2019-12-19 10:49:48 | 1 days ago
