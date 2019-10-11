Do not give up on your dream of owning a home even in a depressed economy - David

WINDHOEK – Janny David, a 28-year-old real estate developer and owner of Jay’Dor Real Estate, is encouraging Namibians to never give up on their dream of owning a home. David, who has been involved in the real estate industry since 2013, says she is still making people’s dreams come true of owning their own home even in the current economic crisis.

When David started her journey as a real estate agent about six years ago, she was initially focused on selling and renting houses. However, through the years, she started to notice that many people lacked the confidence to apply for homes, because they felt intimidated by banks and financial institutions. According to David, the inherent fear Namibians have in taking the bold step to apply for home financing stems from the impression that banks are primarily focused on high earners and weren’t offering opportunities of home ownership to the middle- and lower-income earners to get a foothold into the housing market.

This reluctance by prospective homeowners to apply for financing encouraged David to become a developer for those who didn’t meet the million-dollar targets.

“I motivated people to apply by helping them go through their credit ratings and by advising them on how to eliminate their personal loans, and even those with high personal loans. Also, I motivated them to not be afraid, and apply just so that they could know where they stand and learn how to improve their ratings so that they could be eligible in the future.”

David says: “It brings me joy to help someone take the next step in life. Owning a home is a big step because it helps you look at things differently. Especially now in this economy it is very important for people to know that they can still achieve their goals.”

“Being a developer is a responsibility and an honour that I take very seriously and some of the greatest rewards are helping my clients and helping give them a sense of confidence and security. Be it a single mother who feels like she can provide a permanent home for her family without having to worry about being put out on the street at the whim of a landlord, to seeing how becoming a homeowner drastically changes a client’s self-esteem and how they carry themselves. Owning a home makes you feel secure and helps you pave the way for the next step of your life.” David adds that as a developer she is able to help clients manage what they need based on their income brackets, and help facilitate the development of their properties as their financial situation improves.

