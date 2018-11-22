DPO receives payment facilitator licence in Namibia

Maihapa Ndjavera

WINDHOEK – Direct Pay Online (DPO) Group, one of the leading online payments service provider in Africa, announced that it obtained a Payment Facilitator licence from the Payments Association of Namibia (PAN) at the end of September. The licence, which took them about a year to secure, enables the DPO Group to roll out its payment services directly to Namibian businesses and entrepreneurs.

“This licencing offers us the chance to improve the businesses of merchants and their customers in Namibia,” said Eran Feinstein the DPO group CEO. He further stretched out that they remain committed to provide solutions that bring their merchants more business by taking payments online, and this move into Namibia will help them live up to this commitment to the African continent.

DPO Group offers a range of payment products to businesses in an easy way to navigate and secure environment. The unique payment solutions are tailored to suit emerging market needs and will boost e-commerce services in Namibia.

DPO Group facilitate payments throughout Africa allowing Visa, Master Card, American Express and mobile money platforms like MTN, M-Pesa, Airtel Money and Tigo Money. In Namibia, the DPO Group will immediately enable Visa and MasterCard and other payment methods will be added as soon as possible. These payment solutions are ideal for online shopping and add huge value to the hospitality industry and real-time click and buy transaction services in general.

Innovative products include flexible payments for customers thereby making it easier to sell high value items. It has designed its payment solutions for easy access by merchants on the go so that they have easy access to the system using their computers, mobile phones and tablets. Through this payment solution, merchants can now accept payments from their customers anytime and anywhere, either through contact-less payments, scanning of QR codes, or through a free chip and pin card reader.

The DPO is a leading payment service provider in Africa, serving over 40 000 online merchants including over 60 airlines, thousands of hotels, restaurants, travel agents, tour operators and other players in the e-commerce sector and also a leader in technology, usability and security across the continent. It uses the most sophisticated fraud prevention system for payments in Africa and holds PCI DSS Level 1 Certification in 15 countries. DPO has acquired VCS South Africa, VCS Namibia, VCS Botswana, PayThru South Africa and SID, the leading Instant EFT Company in South Africa.

