Dr Sam Nujoma Half Marathon on Sunday…Johannes in the mix

WINDHOEK – Namibia’s elite marathon queen and the 2018 Commonwealth Games champion, Helalia Johannes, has called on local and international marathoners to brace themselves for fire and fury as she has prepared her best at MTC Dr Sam Nujoma Half Marathon slated for the capital.

Johannes, who has enjoyed the podium in the marathon over the years advised fellow marathon athletes to take on the opportunity to better their performance, saying practice makes perfect.

“I got better because I practised a lot. I took part in so many of these marathons and it improved my running at the end of the day,” said Johannes who remains Namibia’s first athlete to take gold in the Commonwealth Games marathon.

With an annual sponsorship commitment from local mobile telecommunications giant MTC in cash and in kind to a total tune of N$194 717, Johannes added that victory does not only guarantee the victor a perk to live on but levels on the benefits of a healthy lifestyle.

“At the end of the day, one can walk away with something that you can use to buy yourself a sports gear and feed the family. But it is not only about competing, athletes should register so that they keep fit and healthy,” she said.

She added; “My sporting success developed over time and that is how things are in marathon. If you are committed and keep active, you will eventually perfect everything and win one day.”

Following a one-year halt, in collaboration with Athletics Namibia, the Namibia Sport Commission last week launched the MTC Dr Sam Nujoma Half Marathon in Windhoek.

The half marathon is scheduled to take place on 12 May 2019, from Ausspannplatz in Windhoek. Registration is open until 8 May 2019.

Athletes are urged to register via online on www.eventstoday.com.na, and collections of registrations number will be on 11 May 2019, a day before the actual event at the Ausspannplatz’s circle in the city Centre. More race information is available online at www.athletics-namibia.com.na.

According to MTC’s Corporate Affairs Manager, John Ekongo, the half-marathon is an honorary event towards the Founding president, Dr Sam Nujoma, which this year falls on the icon’s 90th birthday.

The marathon is a sports platform open for both Namibians and athletes across the border to participate, compete and prepare for other international marathons.

“As it has been in the past, this gesture falls part of our corporate social responsibility and we are proud to be one committed to this cause,” said Ekongo.

Ekongo further explained that MTC is committed to the development of sport and that the marathon does not just provide an important platform for athletes to compete and test their abilities but equally so, to honour the Founding President, Dr Sam Nujoma. Hence, MTC is proud and deemed it right to associate itself with this cause.

Athletics Namibia urges all energetic, young at heart and health conscious athletes to register within the highlighted timelines, while also calling on more sponsors to come on board. The race will comprise of 21km, 10km, and 5km races open to both local and international runners and exciting prizes podium prizes are up for victors.

2019-05-10 10:12:24 9 hours ago