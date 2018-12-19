DRC voting machines interest Mujoro

Kuzeeko Tjitemisa

WINDHOEK - The CEO of the Electoral Commission of Namibia (ECN), Theo Mujoro says he is interested in the voting technology being used in the upcoming DRC elections.

DRC holds a long-delayed presidential election on Sunday.



Mujoro is in that country, Kinshasa as part of Electoral Commissions Forum of Southern African Development Community (SADC) Countries Observer Mission.

“I have a particular interest in the voting technology being used here in the upcoming elections. The DRC will use a voting technology that combines both paper trail and VVPAT functionalities,” he said speaking to New Era on Monday.

“I am excited to see how their machines will perform,” he added.

He yesterday described the situation in Kinshasa as “relatively calm and people are going about their normal lives.”

SADC Chairperson President Hage Geingob on Sunday call on all political players to uphold the freedom of expression, assembly and unhindered campaigning which are the hallmarks of the democratic exercise of the will of the people.

“SADC, in line with its revised Principles and Guidelines Governing Democratic Elections, strongly urges all stakeholders, particularly leaders of political parties, civil society, media and law enforcement authorities, to continue promoting a culture of tolerance and restraint and ensure that the Sunday elections are not only successful but also peaceful and transparent,” said Geingob in a media statement.

“SADC wishes to further emphasise that the forthcoming elections represent a major milestone in the history of the DRC and are instrumental in establishing sustainable peace and political stability,” he added.

SADC further wishes to inform all stakeholders that the SADC Electoral Observation Mission (SEOM) will continue to closely follow the electoral process and will report its observations to the relevant SADC political Organ in line with the revised SADC Principles and Guidelines Governing Democratic Elections (2015).



The Namibian Head of States says SADC notes the concerted efforts made by the Independent National Electoral Commission (CENI) to prepare the logistics for holding successful elections within the mandated time frames.

“SADC notes with great concern the destruction of electoral materials after the occurrence of a fire on 13th December 2018 at one of the central warehouses of CENI in Kinshasa,” he said.

2018-12-19 10:07:13 14 days ago