“Dream Team” readies to invade Angola in AFCON Qualifiers

WINDHOEK – The country’s football 2020 “Olympic Dream” lies within the national under-23s side that has been in training - preparing for the 2019 African Cup of Nations (AFCON) Africa Olympic Qualifiers against Angola, next month.

Namibia visits Angola on the of 16 November 2018 before the return leg four days later at the Sam Nujoma Stadium in Windhoek for the opening round of the Olympic Qalifiers.

Brave Warriors Assistant Coach Ronnie Kanalelo, has been tasked with the enviable trust of guiding the boys past the Angolans.

“We currently have 34 players in camp but the pair of Petrus Kamati and Hubert Mingeri are busy with exams and will join camp soon, whereas Davids Moegamat Yasseen is on trials in the UK. He is expected to join the rest by latest this week,” said team manager Erastus Someno.

Someno added that the fitness of the boys is gradually improving, and was especially pleased with having different objectives for each training session.

“We have been working on passing drills and endurance for the past two weeks and now look forward to polishing game situations and patterns before facing Angola.”

The winner of the Angola vs Namibia clash will face South Africa in the second round and should they clear the hurdle, they take on the winner between Zimbabwe and eSwatini/ Mozambique in the third round for a berth at Egypt 2019.

The training squad of 37 players was trimmed to 25 players, with 20 players traveling to Angola, while 5 will be shortlisted. The tourney in Egypt sees the top three teams earn automatic qualification for the 2020 Olympics Games whilst the 4th placed finisher will engage in a play-off against a team from the Asian Football Confederation. Nigeria is the defending champions.

Namibia looks to start her Olympics dream with a win against Angola with seven spots available for the eight-team tourney to be held in Egypt (AFCON U-23s) between 8-22nd November 2019.

The provisional squad reads as follows: Kauua Wisely Tsandib, Baloyi Macaulay, Kamati Petrus Ndilinaye, Petrus Aprocius Megameno, Abel Paulus Amenenge, Kambato Uetuuru, Nauseb Giovanni Berline Tani-Tani, Davids Moegamat Yasseen, Shikongo Israel Lihongeni, Mingeri Hubert Victory, Kasume Romeo Ngajozikue, Kham Anthony Immawina, Hawiseb Romario, Haukongo Lubeni Pombili, Spiegel Calvin Ronaldo Reward, Festus Rivaldo Sergio, /Eib Kennedy, #Neibeb Brandon, Paulino Bonifatius Kantori Jombie, Katjivena Hiha, Tjimune Uzuva-Vipua, Mungendje Enzo Mutambande, Maharero Jandjamuje, Leonard Tuhafeni Khitago Ndaheke, Willemse Reginald Clive JR, Kufanga Evans Tilimalo, Kotungondo Bredon Bruzaine, Paulino Bonifatius Kantori Jombie, Tjikundi Venovineya Viseuako, Kasetura Mervin, Kamuserandu Micheal, Boois Givone Lolido, Laksmann Rivaldo Richard Christo, Kotjipati Paul Vetarera, Hangula Linus, Tangeni, Nampolo Peter Katana, Naweseb McCartney Tevin.

