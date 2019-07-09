Dreyer, David light up Standard Bank Xtrail 

Maurice Kambukwe

WINDHOEK- Runners Salomon David and Risa Dreyer won the male and female Veteran U/40-49 and Elite U/40 categories of this year’s Standard Bank Xtrail Run.

The competition took place in the capital over the weekend.

A total of 532 runners took part in this year’s event, which was held at Avis in Windhoek on Sunday. The runners participated in the U/11, U/15, Elite Under/40 years, Veteran 40/49 years and the Masters (Over 50 years) categories, covering the 7km and 15.5km distances.

David, who competed as a Veteran was the first across the line in the 15.5 km category, which he finished in one hour, three minutes and 26 seconds (1:03:26) to be crowned winner of the Veteran U/40-49 event.

In a second place was Eric Bernard who ran a time of 01:23:40, followed by Andrew Rowles who clocked 01:24:04 to take third place.

Risa Dreyer won the women’s Elite U/40 category when she finished the 15.5km distance in 01:29:09. In second place was Stephanie Roland who clocked 01:30:41 and Henriette Crouse who registered a time of 01:34:09 to finish in third place.

2019-07-09 10:53:00 15 hours ago