Drunk injures three during shooting spree

ONGWEDIVA -The police in Omusati Region are investigating a case of attempted murder against a suspect who allegedly injured three people in a shooting spree at Oshipambu location in the Anamulenge Constituency in Omusati Region on Tuesday.

The near-fatal incident took place in the evening.

The suspect fled from the scene and is still at large, however the shotgun, a 12GA used to commit the offence was seized.

Regional Crime Investigation Coordinator in the Omusati Region, Deputy Commissioner Moses Simaho said the victims who sustained multiple injuries were taken to the Oshakati Intermediate Hospital.

Two of the victims are still in hospital while the third victim has been discharged.

Still in Omusati Region, the police are investigating a case of assault with the intent to cause grievous bodily harm after a woman was viciously attacked in Oshikuku Constituency.

According to Simaho, the gruesome incident allegedly happened at Uutuntu location.

It is alleged the suspect punched the victim several times in the face and repeatedly kicked her in the right eye after she fell to the ground.

She is reported to have sustained several injuries.

The suspect is known, but has not been arrested. He is alleged to have been intoxicated at the time of committing the crime.



2019-08-09 07:41:12 7 hours ago