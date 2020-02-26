Duinesig receives books

WALVIS BAY – The Namport Social Investment Fund (NSIF) last week donated books worth N$50 000 to Duinesig Combined School in Walvis Bay for their library.

A variety of books were delivered to entice a wide audience of learners and cultivate the reading culture in the school. There are various genres – from contemporary to basic – that accommodate the curriculum.

The principal of the school, Stanley Uri-khob, thanked the NSIF for the generous donation. He remarked that “these books will serve our library well”. He noted that the school has other pressing needs as well, such as a shortage of school desks for learners.

NSIF was established in late 2006 to position Namport as a responsible corporate citizen that is committed to making a meaningful contribution to the development and upliftment of the people of Namibia.

The fund strives to become a partner with Namport’s stakeholders and other relevant parties with a proven track record in the development and upliftment of vulnerable and disadvantaged communities in Namibia.

NSIF has critical areas, namely education, health, entrepreneurship and community development as its main focus.

