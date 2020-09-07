ECN rolls out voter registration amid virus fears Kuzeeko Tjitemisa National Khomas

The Electoral Commission of Namibia (ECN) will today kick off its week-long supplementary registration of voters despite some stakeholders expressing fears due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The supplementary registration of voters will end next week Tuesday.

ECN chairperson Notemba Tjipueja said the commission was cognizant of the fact that it will be conducting the electoral process against the backdrop of the Covid-19 pandemic.

However, she assured the nation that the health and safety of all participants at all the different phases of the electoral process is a priority and the ECN has put in place the necessary measures to safeguard its employees and all electoral stakeholders.

“As we prepare for the SRV, our foremost preoccupation was not only relating to the logistical and operational preparation but on how we can conduct this process while ensuring the safety of all stakeholders against the invisible threat – that is the Covid-19 pandemic,” she said.

“We have ensured that all the processes are conducted in a manner compliant with the health guidelines and have put in place precautionary measures at all registration venues.”

In addition, she said registration officials at all the registration points across the country will adhere to strict preventative measures to curb the possible spread of coronavirus.

Thus, Tjipueja called on all eligible voters to adhere to the measures provided by adapting attitudes and behaviour to the new reality to ensure the safety of all citizens during the registration process.

On the commission’s readiness, Tjipueja said they have identified and secured 4 078 registration points across the country that spread over 14 regions, 121 constituencies and 57 local authority areas.

“The sensitive registration material for the 121 constituencies and 57 local authority area have been dispatched on 22 August and are currently safely placed for safekeeping at the police stations in the various constituencies,” she said.

Also, she said, there are a total of 554 teams – of this number, 116 are semi-fixed and 438 are mobile teams.

In terms of transport, Tjipueja said the commission requires a total of 1 219 vehicles for the SRV process of which 77 vehicles were secured from government, leaving the commission with a shortfall of 1 142.

“In alleviating vehicle shortages, the ECN has contracted private citizens with suitable vehicles to assist in the transportation of personal and registration material during the registration process,” she said.

Furthermore, she said, the electoral body has recruited a total number of 3 324 registration official.

