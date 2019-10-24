ECN still needs N$20 million

WINDHOEK - Despite receiving an additional N$61 million in the mid-term budget review, the Electoral Commission of Namibia (ECN) still sits with a budget deficit of N$20 million. Chief electoral officer Theo Mujoro explained that they had initially requested an amount of N$301 million for the 2019/2020 financial year.

However, the institution was only allocated N$220 million for the 2019/2020 financial year, with an additional N$61 million in the mid-term budget review.

According to Mujoro, the N$281 million they received from Treasury so far might not be enough to successfully cover the upcoming Presidential and National Assembly elections.

“We requested additional funding during the mid-term budget review process for consideration. After the review, the ECN received an additional N$61 million from Treasury which has left us with a shortfall of N$20 million,” he said.

“We are continuing consultations with Treasury on this matter and I am confident that sufficient resources will be placed at our disposal to enable us to successfully execute our mandate.”

Mujoro added that the electoral body would also need an additional amount of at least N$8 million to conduct five by-elections in January next year. The by-elections were necessitated by the mass resignations of Swapo regional councillors in compliance with the Electoral Act and to allow them to contest parliamentary seats next month.

“The ECN has commenced with logistical preparations for the conduct of the by-elections and in the days ahead will be commencing with the recruitment and training of registration officers,” he said.

He said consultations with other government agencies for logistical support and the reinforcement of voter education activities in the affected constituencies are also being done to ensure all eligible voters within the said communities are sensitised ahead of the polls.

