Education directorate grounds fleet in Oshana

Oshakati – As part of cost-cutting measures, the Directorate of Education, Art and Culture in Oshana Region has directed that all of its 28 vehicles in the region be grounded until further notice.

Director of education the region Hileni Amukana, in a circular last week, informed inspectors, school principals, heads of section and all staff members of the decision to ground all 28 vehicles.

“The transport office will arrange for Ongwediva Teachers Resource Centre (OTRC), circuit offices and other transport needs within the region. One vehicle will be used around the region. Later in the year, eight vehicles will be released for the Grade 9 and 12 national examination,” Amukana said in the circular, adding that transport office and regional examination officers (Rexo) will coordinate these arrangements.

Also, she said the directorate, due to budget constraints, will halt monthly airtime for management cadres and staff members below management, adding that there is also no budgetary provision for workshops and training.

However, she said this does not restrict them from hosting workshops or training within their means.

Amukana also announced that the directorate has allocated an amount of N$200 000 for daily subsistence and travelling allowances (DSA), which she said is less than a quarter of the allocation of the last financial year.

She further advised all staff members at regional offices and inspectors of education in consultation with school managers to exercise a high degree of water and electricity saving measures.

“Leaking and broken taps should be fixed. Electricity should be switched off at all times when leaving office, classrooms and dormitories,” she said.

“Secondary schools with hostel have recorded high expenditures on water and electricity and are encouraged to curb wastages,” she added.

It is common knowledge that many government officials corruptly use government vehicles for own private use, bleeding the fiscus.

2019-07-03 09:19:28 21 hours ago