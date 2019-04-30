Eenhana slashes expenditure budget by 40%

EENHANA - Despite the global economic hardships, the Eenhana Town Council has increased its budget by at least 4.8 percent and reduced its expenditure by a whopping 40 percent.

The council during this financial year reserved N$91 407 232 million for the 2019/2020 financial year of which the biggest chunk is directed towards the capital development budget.

During the same financial year presented on Friday by the town’s mayor Amos Nangolo, the council further estimates a 0.33 percent surplus which is in contrast to 3.9 percent during the last financial year.

“As you may have noticed, our expenditures do not exceed our revenue, this is what is called budget surplus; This is the result of prudent budgeting, albeit in the face of economic challenges,” Nangolo said remarkably.

The town has seen a slight budget growth within the last year.

Nangolo thus appealed to the council administrators to ensure timeous and effective implementation of projects and to be wary of any form of wasteful expenditures that may have the potential to waste valuable and scarce resources.

“It is only through the concerted efforts of everyone involved that we will be able to weather the economic storm that we are currently facing, without having to completely sacrifice important projects and programs which are needed to propel the town further,” Nangolo said sternly.

In the same vein, Nangolo also appealed to the residents to pull in the same direction with the council and ensuring that they honour their municipal bills timely, to allow the council to implement projects earmarked for the town promptly.

The mayor also announced that the town’s strategic plan is shortly coming to an end.

“We do hope that many of our residents and development partners will be able to make contributions so that we all put a brick to the development of the town,” said Nangolo.

He said arrangements to formulate a new five-year strategic plan which will lead the council until 2025 are already underway.

2019-04-30 09:25:11 13 hours ago