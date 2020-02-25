Efundja ruled out for now Nuusita Ashipala National Oshana

ONGWEDIVA - Hydrologist from the Ministry of Agriculture, Water and Forestry Leonard Hango said there is no threat of imminent flood from southern Angola as yet.

“We are still fine; there is no threat of flood on the way,” said Hango.

Hango said Angola has received good rains and its Cuvelai system is already full of water, but, he said, such water is still far from the borders.

He, however, said the situation could change if more rains are received, but it will still take some time before it could reach the border.

Usually, water takes up to almost 14 days before it reaches the borders, and a further 14 before it could reach areas such as Oshakati if the water passages are already inundated.

But, he said, it could take longer if there is already no water in the Cuvelai. As per the norm, floods coming in through Angola usually strike in March, noting that the flood in 2011 arrived on Independence Day.

“We hardly get flood this time; around this time, we only get intensive rain. Floods are usually observed in March,” said Hango.

He said the water being observed in many areas and classified as flood is mere rainwater.

The chairperson of the Omusati Regional Council, Andreas Shintama, said water in the flooded areas between Epupa and Ruacana has since subsided.

He said the area was flooded a week ago with water travelling between 1 600 and 1 800 cubic meters per second.

He said the affected farmers are those who relocated to the river banks following low rainfall in the last five years in the area.

Shintama said the affected families whose homes were flooded were moved to higher lands and assisted with tents and medicines amongst other things.

“At the moment, the water has reduced significantly and the situation is now manageable,” said Shintama.

Shintama, however, warned people visiting the Ruacana Falls to be cautious, especially when using the stairs, as they are dilapidated.

