Ehanga Holding aids under-resourced school

OMBOTO - Omboto Primary on Wednesday received educational material, stationary, cosmetics, school uniforms and pots for its school feeding programme from Ehanga Holdings worth N$75 000 in yet another praise-worthy effort to uplift the poor rural school.

The school is situated in the remote area of Nehale Lya Mpingana Constituency about 150 kilometres East-North-East of Omuthiya, which is troubled with poor road and telecommunication network.

“I have been to this area and I stayed here for a long time when I was constructing the constituency office, and it was during that time that I learned and saw the dire state of the school. I then took it upon myself afterwards to solicit funds and try to help the school to move forward,” stressed businessperson Moses Auala, who was accompanied by fellow fishing company director Werner Namgongo.

“Today we are not just handing over this donation but dreams. Dreams that you can follow, dreams that can make you successful, open-minded, stronger and better people,” said Auala to cries of ululation from parents who were in attendance.

Furthermore, he said, the donation is part of Ehanga’s larger effort to develop and support a culture of reading among Namibian learners.

This is the second time since last year that Ehanga Fishing Company has assisted the school.

In appreciation, the school teacher, Jason Nghilalulwa said the material come in handy, saying the learners are hungry to learn. “I came to this school where I had to learn the hard way, but today I can say I am happy to be here. We are slowly getting all the required resources to push the school forward,” said the grade 2 and 3 teacher.

