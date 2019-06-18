EIF awards N$1.9 million to Nyae Nyae Conservancy

WINDHOEK - The Environmental Investment Fund (EIF) of Namibia has made more than N$1.9 million available to the Nyae Nyae Conservancy to help manage fire and water within the conservancy, thereby protecting and safeguarding the livelihoods of the residents of this conservancy in the Otjozondjupa Region.

This grant and the projects which it will facilitate are part of a bigger scheme to create climate resilient livelihoods through Community Based Natural Resource Management (CBRM) in Namibia.

Namibia, like all countries is taking steps and implementing measures to counter and combat climate change. As a country of extremes, drought and heat have a real and significant impact on Namibia, its agriculture, its people and their livelihoods. Through the EIF grant that the Nyae Nyae Conservancy has been awarded, climate change adaptation measures will be supported amongst its San community.

EIF is empowering the Nyae Nyae community to actively manage their environment in terms of fire and water with this grant. Nyae Nyae has proven the effectiveness of their fire management approach and has dramatically improved food security in recent years. This grant will help them further develop these endeavours. This San community is actively adapting to the climate changes they are experiencing. Demonstrating and realising that the time is now for them to act and save their environment and taking responsibility for their future.

Since 2014, as a registered community forest, the Nyae Nyae community started to pro-actively manage fire using methods that they had traditionally used. This involved burning around villages and precious resources in the winter months when the threat of uncontrolled fires was reduced and close monitoring of fires by satellite. With the EIF grant, these activities can now continue. Activities to counter the droughts and ensure water management and water saving features now and in the future will also continue. Especially as the climate becomes more extreme, this will be essential. These activities will fulfil the Community Based Natural

Resource Management (CBRM) mission to empower and adapt as a nation and its people.

Xoan/’an /Ai!ae, chairperson of the Nyae Nyae Conservancy stated; “We are very grateful for the EIF grant and it means a great deal for our conservancy and our people. It also symbolises Harambee, as it shows that if we as a nation pull together and pull our resources to assist one group…we are in fact assisting all Namibians.”

At the grant award ceremony at Windhoek Country Club, President Hage Geingob gave an inspiring speech highlighting the need to focus on poverty eradication especially amongst Namibia’s rural communities. The President notes that only by eradicating poverty will the gini-coefficient, that indicates the inequality between Namibia’s richest and poorest, be improved.

