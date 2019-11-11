Elephant tramples Austrian tourist to death Albertina Nakale National Kunene

WINDHOEK – An Austrian tourist has been trampled to death by an elephant while camping in the Huab River in the Kunene Region on Thursday. Environment ministry spokesperson Romeo Muyunda confirmed the incident. “The ministry has since confirmed that a 59-year-old Austrian national was killed in the Huab River, Kunene Region, where a group of tourists were camping,” he validated. According to Muyunda, this is a very unfortunate occurrence and highly regrettable. He noted it has thus far been established that the area in which the group of tourists was camping is not a designated camping site. A spokesman for the Federal Ministry for Europe, Integration and Foreign Affairs told the Daily News on Friday that the victim was “on a self-organised tour with a small group of people,” adding that Austria’s “embassy is in contact with the group and provides assistance with the repatriation of his remains”. The spokesman reiterated Namibia’s assertion that the group was “camping in an area where this is not permitted”. Additionally, he said, the police and the ministry investigation in the matter continues. “Among other things, we also want to establish if the tourists were guided by a tour guide. The ministry wishes to reiterate our call to our very welcome tourists to always be cautious and observe rules and regulations put in place for their safety,” he added.

“Finally, we wish to express our sincere condolences to the bereaved family and friends of the deceased,” he consoled.



