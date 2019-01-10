Emotionally-fit society key to development

WALVIS BAY - Addressing social challenges in communities through proper counselling will not only root out social evils such as domestic violence and teenage pregnancies but will ensure an emotionally-healthy society, a psychologist says.

Hence, access to services such as psychological counselling should be within reach and speedily available to those in need to avoid social evils as they can hamper development, and also destroy families.

This is according to Dr Kalola Kalola, the founder and president of the African Counsellors Social Development Association, which has been in existence since May last year at Walvis Bay. The non-governmental organisation provides psychological and psycho-social support to address social and emotional challenges among residents.

Two professional psychologists and more than 10 qualified counsellors are all volunteering their services at the centre that is situated just behind the Kuisebmond police station in Walvis Bay.

Kalola says they have so far reached out to 300 people at the town, including last year’s devastating fire victims that needed to be counselled through their trauma.

“We have realised that there is a need for more socially focussed services that not only counsel but keep track how the clients are doing. In some instances we also refer some of our clients to both government and private counsellors if we cannot cover all aspects of their needs,” he said.

He explained that the facility works in partnership with government and private facilities to render the much-needed services to the community. Kalola stressed the importance of assisting people the same day they seek help to avert any tragedy or actions they might take because of their circumstances, saying it is one of the key aspects of their facility. “Our vision is to minimise the root causes and symptoms caused by social pathologies such as pre-marital sex, teenage pregnancies, school dropout, and alcohol and drug abuse.

“In our view we are committed towards fighting for a stable cultural system for Namibia which is anchored in human rights dignity and progress,” he said



