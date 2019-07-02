Employers not in full compliance with legislation – Nghimtina

WINDHOEK - The Minister of Labour, Industrial Relations and Employment Creation, Errki Nghimtina, has expressed concern that employers and employees are not in full compliance with labour legislation, although Namibia has a good legislative framework in place governing labour and employment. He was speaking at a consultation meeting in Windhoek last Thursday.

The aim of the meeting was to exchange information on issues of common interest relating to labour and employment as they unfold in the Khomas Region, whilst identifying gaps related to labour and employment in different sectors and propose solutions to problems.

‘’This social dialogue is premised on the intention of creating an information sharing and learning platform from each other in order to determine why there are gaps and why the legislation is not fully complied with,’’ stated the labour minister.

He further informed trade unions and employers organisations’ representatives in attendance that his vision is to see the platform work towards a winning team when it comes to labour and employment matters and that will not only focus on problems but rather propose good practices on how best the challenges can be overcome.

The minister also said that similar dialogues will be held in other regions and towns.’”This social dialogue will not be the last one for Khomas Region, but many will follow in the near future,’’ he concluded.

