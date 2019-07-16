Empowerment comes for unemployed residents

Steven Klukowski

AUS - As part of its rural development programmes, the //Kharas Regional Council recently handed over brickmaking and gardening equipment worth N$55 000 to unemployed Aus residents for the purpose of starting income-generating projects.

Addressing beneficiaries of the equipment, Jan Scholtz, !Nami#Nüs Constituency Councillor, explained that this handover was in line with President Hage Geingob’s call for the eradication of poverty under the Harambee Prosperity Plan. “Many times people say there is no equipment, but we (government) are busy through micro-finance activities to ensure that more people will benefit as witnessed here today,” said the councillor.

He added that the aim of these handovers is to create self-help projects for all unemployed Namibians who then should employ fellow citizens.

Scholtz however cautioned the beneficiaries to ensure they generate income from these projects in order to sustain themselves accordingly.

“There is no excuse for not making a success out of this since self-employment goes hand in hand with discipline, responsibility and a sense of ownership,” he reminded them. The councillor called on beneficiaries to use equipment they will receive “optimally and for the correct purpose”. He further warned them that if they are not serious with the assistance provided it will be taken away and given to those who are serious.

“Government has put up infrastructure (information centre and chicken project) in your community that just stand idle now, but if we invite expressions of interest to ensure optimal utilisation of it then you will regard us as bad people,” Scholtz said.

He encouraged the youth to come forward with project proposals that will enable them to work together and make a success of the projects.

Bertha Boois, on behalf of the group of women who received brickmaking equipment, expressed their utmost gratitude towards government when receiving it.

“It was a long wait, but it was worth the wait,” she emphasised. As a message to the youth, she explained that there is no salary for projects like these and that they should work hard and join hands together in order to make a success of it.

Scholtz in conclusion stressed that nothing great can be achieved without sacrifices and that “the ball is now in their (beneficiaries) hands to roll.”

