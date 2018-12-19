Enjoy yourself

The end of the year is upon us and I truly hope you enjoyed it. I hope you gave it your all and that you are now enjoying the fruits of your labour. That doesn’t really matter, now let’s simply enjoy ourselves we don’t need permission, the festive vibe is enough reason.



Christmas is around the corner and a fresh new year is a few days down the block, if there was ever a time where the youth’s positive qualities are recognised, it’s in this period. Everybody wants to let their hair down and take a breather from another hopefully stellar year or not and this is what being a youth is all about, the ability to enjoy ourselves and live for the moment. Everybody wants to have a youth’s mentality even if just for this one day or two, where you don’t have to worry about work or responsibilities, you just have to worry about enjoying yourself and spending time with those that you love the most.



Maybe now is the time to show a little appreciation to those who you didn’t get a chance to show throughout the year, to put a smile on someone who hasn’t had the best year, basically to send someone good wishes into the last days of the year.



The year 2018 will soon be another year under your belt of experienced living, what happened or didn’t happen is soon going to be irrelevant, all that you can take from it is experience and lessons that will make next year better and possibly your best year yet. In the midst of all the celebrations and parties, this is also a great time to rest and recharge for the coming year.

They say it gets easier as time goes, but we all know that is not always the case, every year has its own challenges and they require a lot of energy to overcome, rest is always needed.



Make the most out of moments like these, enjoy them as much as possible or rest as much as possible for they literally only come once a year. The year is behind us and the future is upon us, thank you to all those that have been reading this column, I really appreciate it. On that note, I would like to wish you and all your loved ones a Merry Christmas and a Prosperous New Year.

*Olavi Popyeinawa has a diploma in Alternative Dispute Resolution and is currently studying law, LLB at the University of Namibia (Unam). He will weekly contributing this column on youth mattersInstagram: niceguy_olavi Facebook: Olavi Longfellow Twitter: @OlaviPopyeinawa

