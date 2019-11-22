Equipped Academy to host ‘Outburst’ Strauss Lunyangwe Entertainment Khomas

WINDHOEK - Equipped Entertainment Academy will be hosting a music and dance show called Outburst, coinciding with their year-end function, tonight at the Zoo Park.

The purpose of the show is to display the work the academy has done for the year and also illustrate how stage choreography is co-ordinated in a professional set-up.

Speaking at a press briefing last week Thandiwe Blouw said the academy set-up is an initiative that contributes to the community and empowers the youth with necessary skills.

“The show is going to be an exhibition of skills the academy has learned throughout the year. It is also an opportunity for Namibians to witness what the youth can offer when it comes to the art of dance,” she said.

Founder of the academy, Stanley Mareka, said they have decided that it is time for the institution showcases their talent, as they are mostly known for providing services to clients and entertaining others.

“This will be a show where the audience will be able to feel their energy and see their originality of the body of art they are fond to express themselves,” he said.

The show will also have Mareka performing as African Cobra, Tswazi, Top Cheri, freestylist and another upcoming dance group.

The whole idea of the show is to host it every year with other dancers that will go through vigorous stages of screening for them to perform at the Outburst.

Mareka studied in Germany for four years where he obtained his diploma and masters from the Tanz Akademie B1 in Frankfurt. He is the fourth African that has a licence to choreograph professionally.

The event will show in-depth dance precisions in the technical aspect of movement, adjusting on time, noticing missing dots, directing stage creations, synchronising artists and instruments.

