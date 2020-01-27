Erna Chimu polishes her craft Strauss Lunyangwe Entertainment Khomas

Strauss Lunyangwe



WINDHOEK — 2014 NAMA Female Artist Of The Year has decided to invest more into her music career by attended vocal lessons at the Colleague of the Arts (Cota) in the capital.

After releasing three albums one being her latest offering titled the ‘Uprising’ which was released last year, one would think she has conquered it all in the music industry. She informed Entertainment NOW! that she felt like investing in herself in terms of polishing this rough diamond.’’Talent is not good enough to take you where you have to go. You need to be shaped and get polished for a proper package. Because I’m learning how to read notes and not just going with instincts’’ she explained.

The traditional jazz artist feels that equipping herself now with vocal training knowledge will help her in the long run as she will be able to plough back to upcoming youngsters.

It is said that the importance of vocal training is so that you can be able to talk to someone, narrate or sing to a crowd of people who will naturally listen to you and understand. In order to achieve such a fate, you will have to master how to use your vocal ability.

‘’This learning process is doing justice to my voice because I’m now learning where my faults lie, how to correct myself and control my voice. At a later stage, I will be able to teach someone how to maintain their breathing and inhale when they are doing different cords’’ she pointed out.

She further reiterated that creatives should always invest in their skills and crafts. After completing her certificate at (Cota) she is aiming to further her studies at Unam to study for a diploma and hopes of getting an extension programme and start teaching.

Apart from her studies and music career, Chimu is also a board member of the Lidar Community Foundation based in Katutura. They give young females a chance in life that dropped out of school or fell pregnant, whilst also providing meals daily, offering hygiene training sessions and providing hygiene products and sanitary pads amongst other things.’’ We aim to make a visible change in girl’s lives in our community by supporting them’’ she ended.

2020-01-27 07:55:47 | 2 days ago