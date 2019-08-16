Erongo to set up a regional labour forum

SWAKOPMUND – Stakeholders, employees and employers assisted by the Ministry of Labour , Industrial Relations and Employment Creation are in the process of setting up an Erongo labour and employment stakeholders forum that would address labour issues at regional before being taken up at national level.

A social dialogue in view of this took place on Wednesday in Swakopmund with relevant stakeholders and the labour deputy minister Tommy Nambahu, who oversaw the process.

Addressing stakeholders at the consultative meeting, Nambahu highlighted the importance of such structures for sound labour relations in the country.

According to Nambahu, social dialogue is crucial, hence a regional labour structure will be able to deal with labour issues swiftly and effectively.

“That is why Namibia has ratified the core International Labour Organisation (ILO) Conventions C87 and C144 that talk about the right to organise, and tripartite consultations.

“Apart from that, one of the current Namibia decent work country programme’s strategic objectives is the strengthening of social dialogue that aims for the enhancement of decent work for all. It is for this reason that I have called you today here with the intention of engaging with one another,” Nambahu said.

He added that effective labour relations, decent work and full employment are not a one-actor responsibility but requires collective brains and actions for the attainment of harmonious labour relations. Hence the social dialogue platform will serve as a platform for consultation and exchangie of information on issues of common interest relating to labour and employment as they unfold in Erongo Region.

“It will also identify gaps related to labour and employment in different industries/sectors and propose solutions to problems. Namibia has a good legislations framework in place when it comes to labour and employment. The question however remains as to why employers and employees are not in full compliance with these legislations,” Nambahu said.



