Escaped Etosha lions kill cow

OMUTHIYA - A cow is said to have been killed by two lions that escaped from Etosha National Park outside a farm near Oshivelo, revealed Romeo Muyunda the spokesperson for the Ministry of Environment and Tourism.

Muyunda said the staff members are currently in the field trying to track the lions. “Our staff are still pursuing the lions, but we are suspecting one has returned as the spores are leading back to the park. Meanwhile, I would like to caution the public to be cautious and also to keep their livestock in the kraals during the night,” said Muyunda.

So far, he said, they tracked on the western side and have not crossed the road to the east.



An illustrative photo of lions.

2019-06-21 09:56:22 15 hours ago