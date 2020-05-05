Essential services appreciated

Last weekend, FNB Namibia’s Omaruru branch donated water and soft drinks to the Omaruru police patrol teams and Omaruru Prison College. FNB Business Manager Abiud Tjikusere and Branch Administrator Sharron Swartbooi applauded the visible policing in Omaruru and expressed their gratitude towards these hard-working essential service providers. “We thought it necessary to show the patrol teams our appreciation towards their commitment in serving the community. Thank you for keeping us safe and assisting our fellow Namibians to maintain social distancing – including safety at our ATMs! Your help and guidance is highly valued.” At the donation, (left) were Tjikusere, Swartbooi, Commissioner Elian Shikongo from Omaruru Prison College and Inspector Tobias from Omaruru Command Station with other officers and staff. Photo: Contributed

