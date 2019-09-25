Even more cash back in your pocket with FNB Rewards

WINDHOEK - The maximum monthly potential cash back earnings of FNB Rewards has been increased across all segments from September 1, 2019.

“We are excited to announce that we have made some changes which will give our customers more cash back every month in our FNB Rewards programme, ,” said Ryno Holland-Muter, Rewards Manager at FNB Namibia. “We continue to analyse customer spending behavior and are keen to reward good spending habits, and increased use of our digital platforms.” “FNB Namibia’s convenient digital banking options save our clients time and money, and through easy behaviour changes to how you usually bank, you can earn hundreds of dollars in cash back every month,” emphasised Holland-Muter. Other groundbreaking changes in the new Private Wealth rewards segment include the increase in the credit card fuel spend caps as well as the credit card earn rate.

FNB customers can find the revamped rewards programme by visiting the FNB website.

“Migrating from cash to digital solutions and from debit to credit card spend can give you that much more cash back in your pocket at the end of each month,” concluded Holland-Muter.

