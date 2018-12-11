Executioner deserved WBO Africa fighter of the year

Windhoek – Namibia’s leading professional middleweight boxer, Walter “Executioner” Kautondokwa, has been awarded the prestigious World Boxing Organisation (WBO) Africa Fighter of the year award at the WBO Convention in Panama.

Kautondokwa, who has recently narrowly lost the vacant world title belt against Andrade, was rewarded for his bravery, and more importantly, for defending his WBO Africa title multiple times in succession.

“As a continuous supporter of our World Boxing Organisation, we are pleased to bestow this prestigious award on Kautondokwa. He is an example of a great WBO fighter and African champion.

“Therefore, this year, the WBO wishes to acknowledge and recognise him as the best African Fighter of the year,” delighted WBO Africa and Asia Chairman, Leon Panoncillo.

“I’m honoured to receive this award from the WBO, as it has been a great year of boxing for me, and I know the year 2019 will present more opportunities. I wish to thank my sponsor – MTC, my promoter – MTC Sunshine Promotions, the entire support staff, as well as the sparring team. “An award like this can only motivate me and other boxers. I am happy to receive it on my behalf, the fans, and my team,” Kautondokwa acclaimed. His handler, internationally acclaimed boxing promoter, Nestor “Sunshine” Tobias, said this award demonstrates his team’s commitment to compete at the highest level, and to remain the best in Africa and the world.

“We currently have two WBO world champions from Africa, but the WBO decided to honour Kautondokwa for this particular award.

“It means a lot to us, and obviously the respect Namibian boxing has earned over the years through hard work and putting up quality fights whilst getting our boxers ranked in the world ratings. Kautondokwa deserves this award, and 2019 will be another big year for him,” bragged Tobias.

Kautondokwa, a product of the revered MTC Nestor Sunshine Promotions, boasts an impressive record of 17 fights and 16 wins with one defeat.

2018-12-11 11:00:13 22 days ago