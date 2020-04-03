Executive directors redeployed Staff Reporter National Khomas

Secretary to Cabinet George Simataa on Wednesday announced the redeployment of executive directors, following the recent announcement of the new government structure.

In a media statement, he said subsequent to the changes of ministries and agencies it became necessary to redeploy executive directors (EDs).

The former ED of the Ministry of Gender Equality and Child Welfare, Wilhencia Uiras has been appointed as the ED of the Ministry of Works and Transport. Esther Lusepani, who was the ED of the Ministry of Poverty Eradication and Social Welfare, has been transferred to the Ministry of Gender Equality and Child Welfare, Poverty Eradication and Social Welfare under the Presidency.

Former Safety and Security ED Trephine Kamati has been appointed as a Commissioner in the Ministry of Defence and Veteran Affairs, while Abraham Iilonga, former Deputy ED in the ministry, has been appointed as its ED. The statement noted that Iilonga has no accounting powers and will assist the substantive accounting officer of the ministry in the smooth integration of veterans’ matters, pending his retirement on 3 May 2020.

The appointment was necessitated following the changes in the Ministry of Gender Equality, Poverty Eradication and Child Welfare which was merged and transferred to the Presidency, whereas the department of Veterans Affairs was transferred to the Ministry of Defence. The Ministry of Home Affairs and Immigration was merged with the Ministry of Safety and Security. All appointments are effective 1 April 2020. - Nampa

