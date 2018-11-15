Explore new adventures in style in the new Mitsubishi Pajero Sport Shogun

Mitsubishi Motors South Africa has announced the arrival the Mitsubishi Pajero Sport Shogun Limited Edition which is based on the popular Pajero Sport 4x4 8-speed A/T, offering customers a vehicle ready for their family action adventure - staying connected and fully equipped with all the necessities to explore their active lifestyles. Represented locally by AMH Motors, the much-anticipated Shogun is also expected to be available locally at a price tag of between N$600 000 and N$700 000.

For most, if not all, Mitsubishi Pajero Sport owners, the essence of life is not only the way they live, work or play, but their family. and their Pajero Sport. Whatever your destination, the Pajero Sport Shogun will get you there, combining reliability, comfort and safety for the ultimate terrain-conquering performance. It’s built for the family adventures all the best memories are made of.

Available in silver, titanium grey and pearl white, this latest addition to the Mitsubishi Motors stable boasts thousands of dollars worth of equipment and additional luxury at no additional cost.

“The new Pajero Sport Shogun is stylish and luxurious with a bolder, more aggressive look,” says Nic Campbell, General Manager at Mitsubishi Motors South Africa. “The Shogun is an ultimate family SUV limited edition that not only competes with similar SUV limited editions in the market, but suits the active lifestyle that is so popular in the marketplace.”

Unchanged standard features

The new Pajero Sport Shogun is based on the Mitsubishi Pajero Sport 4x4 A/T which has been selected as a finalist for the 2019 South African Car of the Year competition, to be announced in April 2019.

Families aspire to a vehicle such as the Pajero Sport Shogun, loving the benefit of the spaciousness, safety, practicability and ride height it offers. Apart from that, its seven seats and its car-like driving and manoeuvrability similar to that of a passenger car, allow them to drive it every day, anywhere.

The new Pajero Sport Shogun boasts class-leading technology including its super-smooth 8-speed automatic transmission with Intelligent Shift Control and Mitsubishi Motor’s latest version of their unique Super Select II 4WD System with Electronic Off-road Assistance and Hill Descent Control, as well as Active Stability and Traction Control with Rear Diff Lock.

Mitsubishi Motors’ super-responsive 2.4L MIVEC turbo-diesel engine is the perfect fit to the 8-speed automatic transmission, delivering the optimum balance of engine power, fuel economy and interior quietness with smooth acceleration at low engine revolutions. This state-of-the-art 2.4-litre intercooled engine with a Variable-geometry turbocharger (VGT) produces 133 kW @ 3 500 rpm and 430 Nm @ 2 500 rpm, offering a 2 790 kg Towing Mass (braked) for outdoor lovers to tow their off-road caravans or trailers, boats or horseboxes.

Safety is even more important for Mitsubishi with outstanding active and passive safety features including 7 Airbags, ISOFIX Child Seat Anchors, Rain-sensing Windscreen Wipers, Rear Park Distance Control, Rear-view Camera, Active Stability and Traction Control (ASTC), Anti-lock Braking System (ABS), Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD), Brake Assist System (BAS), Hill Start Assist System (HAS) and Daytime Running Lights (DRL) are also found in the Shogun.

The luxurious leather interior with a quality look and soft touch includes an electrically adjustable driver’s seat, tilt and telescopic adjustable steering column and multi-function leather steering wheel with audio and cruise control are just a few of the most important features also found in the Pajero Sport Shogun, not to mention the 120 Watt Power Plug added for and other electronic devices.

Additional features:

In addition, the Pajero Sport Shogun boasts a host of extra equipment and features, valued at approximately N$60 000, at no additional cost.

An exceptional feature of the new Pajero Sport Shogun is the new Apple and Android capability of the hugely upgraded factory-fitted infotainment system, including a 7-inch LCD touch screen with touch-key buttons, Bluetooth, GPS and a USB connector with Bluetooth connectivity, also allowing music streaming via the system.

Apart from the Apple CarPlay/Android Auto Infotainment System, the Pajero Sport Shogun is fitted with attractive and practical Thule roof racks, a headlamp protector set, a bonnet guard, a black nudge bar, black door handles, a boot cover, side window visor/deflector set, tow bar, Shogun decals in black and silver and a Shogun carpet set branded in grey.

“With the upcoming holidays - for many people their annual break - the Pajero Sport Shogun offers the right equipment at the right price for any adventure,” concludes Campbell.

Pricing, warranty

and service

The Pajero Sport Shogun retails in South Africa for N$639 995 including all the additional equipment, worth N$60 000, at no extra cost to the customer.

The Pajero Sport Shogun is covered by Mitsubishi Motor’s 3-year / 100 000 km manufacturer’s warranty and a 5-year / 90 000 km service plan with 10 000 km service intervals.

