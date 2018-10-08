Family in 16-year search for relative

WINDHOEK – Sixteen years later, relatives of Lenga Andreas Natangwe, who went missing in 2002 in Windhoek, are still looking for him. He went missing at the age of 22.

The police again issued a notice requesting the public to assist in tracing the whereabouts of Natangwe.

Natangwe, who should be 37 years, now was born on December 26, 1980. He is 1.7m tall, has brown eyes and short black hair. He has a scar on his forehead as well as upper left arm. He was a student at the then Polytechnic of Namibia and lived at Kenya flats in Windhoek. Natangwe is an Oshiwambo speaking man from Oshinyadhila village in Oshana Region.

According to the police statement, efforts to trace him since then by his parents yielded no results. Natangwe’s parents has since passed on, however, the family remains hopeful to find him, hence the pursuit. Anyone with information is requested to assist the police and the family by providing information regarding his whereabouts to Inspector Sylvester on 0811291924 or the cousins, Anna Petrus on 0818928388 and Teresia Kavili on 0816500704 or the nearest police station. Similarly, the police is also requesting the public to assist in tracing Junias Kaleni Shikololo, well known as Kalex. Shikololo, 24, went missing on September 2018, around 07h00 when he left home for work and never returned. He was employed at Natis Valley area in Northern Industrial.

Shikololo who is also Oshiwambo speaking was last seen wearing a blue trouser and a white vest. He is black in complexion and 1.9 m tall.

Shikololo himself or anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is requested to contact the next of kin on 0812262180 or 0812241338.











2018-10-08 08:08:10 2 months ago