Farmers harvest grass from stadium

ONGWEDIVA - Desperate times call for desperate solutions and this is what has happened at Outapi where communal farmers are cutting grass at a N$60 million stadium still under construction in Outapi.

With the looming drought, communal farmers in the vicinity of Outapi have turned to the unguarded Outapi Sports Stadium, in Omusati to harvest grass for their animals.

The multi-million-dollar stadium which was initiated to promote sports development in the region is now frequented by farmers with the approval of the line ministry collecting grass for their dying livestock.

Construction at the stadium came to a standstill after funds dried up. The constructions started off in 2016, but currently only the first phase is complete which comprises of a fence, a guardroom as well as the main entrance. At the moment, there are no funds to continue with the construction and the business community is being urged to rescue the situation.

Speaking to New Era, the Chairperson of the Regional Council Modestus Amutse said the council has implored various stakeholders to assist.

One such option is to enter into a Public-Private Partnerships (PPP). “The sports stadium is no longer just a want in the region, it is a need, because previously we have planned for tournaments in the region, but we have had difficulty hosting them because we do not have a facility,” Amutse said.

According to Amutse, the regional leadership has already started engaging businesses to come on board.

“We have a few who have shown interest, but so far we have not signed any agreement,” Amutse related further.

He said the council is again extending the call to the business people to come out and support such initiative that is valuable not only for sport development but for the general well-being of the youth.

Minister of Sports, Youth and National Service, Erastus Uutoni has been vocal to encourage local authorities and regional councils to approach local businesses for support in order to develop sports in the region.

2019-01-25 09:00:52 11 hours ago