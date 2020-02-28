Fashion Addicts take designing to the Zambezi Strauss Lunyangwe Entertainment Khomas

Fashion Addicts is a clothing line founded by two young upcoming entrepreneurs from Katima Mulilo in the Zambezi region. It specialises in fashion design and garment making.

Mowa Silvians (popularly known as Tailor Mowa on all social media platforms) and Masiye Joseph (popularly known as Wamm’s O’Day Roven on all social media platforms) founded Fashion Addicts in 2017.

“We are former trainees of Zambezi Vocational Training Centre in the field of clothing production and garment making. Our workshop was officially opened on 27 January 2020 in Katima Mulilo’s Choto informal settlement at the new Kambole,” the duo said.

The duo is doing it full time, as it has proven to generate income since its inception. Their products are affordable, as they mainly target the lower- and middle-income people. They also make clothing upon request to meet their clients’ needs.

So far, Fashion Addicts has organised two fashion shows in the space of two years and intends employing at least four to six workers moving forward.

Fashion Addicts also donated custom-made school uniforms to less-fortunate learners around the region.

The two also do different types of custom-made products such as dresses, trousers, skirts, shirts and suits, among others. “We chose this course because we had a vision of how fruitful it can pay back in return. People criticised us in the beginning but for now, we are regarded as one of the best fashion designers in Katima Mulilo’’ they said.

slunyangwe@nepc.com.na

2020-02-28 11:15:55 | 3 hours ago