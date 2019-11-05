Fate of accused in neighbour’s murder in PG’s hands Maria Amakali National Khomas

WINDHOEK – The prosecutor general is set to decide the fate of a woman who was arrested for allegedly assaulting her neighbour to death over alcohol in November 2018 in Katutura.

Currently Holtensia Kamati, 32, faces a charge of murder for the death of her neighbour Johannes Kapewasha, 37. Kapewasha died on 16 November 2018 in Otjomuise, Windhoek.

According to the state, Kamati’s case has been summarised and forwarded to the prosecutor general’s office for a decision.

The prosecutor general is set to decide whether to prosecute, on which charges to prosecute and where to have Kamati tried.

Kamati made an appearance yesterday in the Katutura Magistrate’s Court before magistrate Johannes Shuuveni on bail of N$2 000.

Shuuveni postponed the matter to 5 February 2020 for the prosecutor general to pronounce herself on the matter.

Kamati was arrested in November 2018 for allegedly fatally hitting Kapewasha on the head with a brick. According to police reports at the time, the incident happened at a bar in 8ste Laan, Otjomuise where Kapewasha was employed as a security guard.

Kapewasha allegedly wanted to have a drink from Kamati’s jar of alcohol, which sparked a confrontation between the two. The suspect’s boyfriend then removed her from the bar and locked her inside the shack.

However, she allegedly escaped without her partner’s knowledge. It is further alleged that after escaping from the shack, she sneaked up on Kapewasha from behind and hit him with a brick. Kapewasha died on the spot from the fatal blow to the head. The incident happened at the bar where the suspect resides.

Kamati denied any wrongdoing when she took a no guilty plea to the charge of murder on 19 September during her preliminary plea.

No plea explanation was tendered, with the defence leaving the onus on the state to prove their case against Kamati.

